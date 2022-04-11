Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Display worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.18 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

