ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $59.19 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70.

