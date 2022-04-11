Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GFI opened at $15.75 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

