Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GFI opened at $15.75 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.