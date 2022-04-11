Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.33

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.33 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.33 ($1.49), with a volume of 1037600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.20 ($1.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £690.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 160.68 and a quick ratio of 160.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,754.36).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

