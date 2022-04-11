McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

MCK stock opened at $325.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $327.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

