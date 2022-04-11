MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Acumen Capital to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$58.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.17. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

