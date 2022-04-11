BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,749,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,362,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.