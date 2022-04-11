Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,836 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 264,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,585,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350,276 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

