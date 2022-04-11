Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,848 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 236.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 176.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

