Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.