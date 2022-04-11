Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 648 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

