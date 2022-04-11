Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

Shares of TROW opened at $146.15 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.