CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $65.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after acquiring an additional 428,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

