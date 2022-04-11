Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $10.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 467,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

