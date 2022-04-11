Morgan Stanley Raises Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $35.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

