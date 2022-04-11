Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.