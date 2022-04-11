Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of TS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

