Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.
Shares of TS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
