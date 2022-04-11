Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 17,534 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,980 shares of company stock worth $3,400,778 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

