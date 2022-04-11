Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

EFAV stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

