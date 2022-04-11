Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 1.53% of Navigator worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVGS opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

