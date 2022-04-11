Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,438,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,181,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,791,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,984,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.15 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

