Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $109.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.