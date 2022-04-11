Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

