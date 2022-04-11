TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.27.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.30.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

