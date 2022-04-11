Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

POU opened at C$31.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.32 and a 1-year high of C$32.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,096,320. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,207.74. Insiders have sold 64,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,051 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

