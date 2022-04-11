Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $87.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $87.71 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.72 or 0.11990313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00185470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00378276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010568 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

