MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.36 on Monday. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $945.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.