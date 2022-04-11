Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have commented on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

