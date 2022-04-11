Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.18.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

