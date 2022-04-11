Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.71% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $775,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00.

