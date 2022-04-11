Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $91.09 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

