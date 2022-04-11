Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneSpaWorld worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSW. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

