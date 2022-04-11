UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.50

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

UBS Group has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UBS Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

UBS stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 89,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

