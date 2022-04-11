Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $299,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $254.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

