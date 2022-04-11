Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,245 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 148,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

