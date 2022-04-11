Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 330.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $61.36.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

