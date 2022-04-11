Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $96,743,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.43 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

