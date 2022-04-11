Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 12,265 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

