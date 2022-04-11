BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BYM opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

