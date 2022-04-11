BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 20.18 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 17.61 and a 52-week high of 29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 20.01.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period.

