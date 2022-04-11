Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

