Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 45,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

