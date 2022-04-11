Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.58 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,953.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,908.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.