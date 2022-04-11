Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE JSD opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
