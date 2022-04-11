Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.