Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. IDEX reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $196.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

