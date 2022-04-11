Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PPL by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in PPL by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

