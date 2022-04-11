CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Shares of CRH opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

