Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

