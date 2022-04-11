Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $239.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average is $266.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

